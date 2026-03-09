How India can kick the West Asian oil habit by boosting ethanol use

For instance, installing solar panels on land for providing electricity or EV charging is a more efficient use of land instead of growing crops for ethanol, Jain said, citing a 2022 IEEFA report, which said that to match the annual travelled distance of EVs recharged from solar power generated on 1 hectare of land would require ethanol from 187 hectares of maize cultivation, demonstrating the land inefficiency of ethanol production.

Second-generation or 2G ethanol, processed from waste, can address most concerns, said a senior official from an OMC. Bharat’s 2G ethanol plant in Odisha of 100Kl/day is under trial, he said. Indian Oil’s 2G plant at its Panipat refinery is operational but utilization is just over 50 per cent. But 2G ethanol comes with a catch. Capital expenditure is higher because of new technology while operating costs are higher because of expenses incurred in collecting and storing paddy straw. It may cost ₹50/litre more or 80 per cent higher than molasses-derived fuel, a senior industry official said.