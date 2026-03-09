How India can kick the West Asian oil habit by boosting ethanol use

The government plans to expand EBP (ethanol blended petrol programme) to as much as 30 per cent in the second phase or bring in a policy of flex fuels where ethanol could be hawked separately, a top government official told Business Standard. Vehicles were supposed to be modified to accept flex fuels but industry officials said that flex fuel vehicles must be given tax breaks like electric vehicles so as to be competitive. Flex fuel, or flexible fuel, are alternative fuels comprising gasoline mixed with ethanol (up to 85 per cent) or methanol.
“The way forward lies in creating a clearer demand trajectory for ethanol beyond the current E20 framework. Capacity creation has moved ahead quickly because of strong policy support, but demand growth must now catch up. A phased roadmap for higher blends beyond E20, with defined timelines, would help absorb surplus capacity and provide greater visibility to investors and producers,’’ said Tarun Sawhney, vice chairman & managing director, Triveni Engineering and Industries, a leading sugar and ethanol producer.