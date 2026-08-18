How to embrace AI: Indian IT firms gear up for the reskilling challenge

The top five IT companies, TCS,Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra, saw an overall headcount contraction of 6,981 in FY26, compared with an increase of 12,798 in the previous year. Much of it was due to 23,000 job cuts by TCS and a sharp slowdown in growth for others.
Dean of global business at Fletcher School in Tufts University Bhaskar Chakravorti, who studies AI’s impact across countries, estimates that nearly 2 million jobs will be lost in India in the next five years after accounting for new jobs created. “Nearly 3 million gross jobs are at risk. Overall this means a loss of $12 billion a year in lost wages,” he points out.