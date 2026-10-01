How to tame the dragon: India seeks homegrown brands to take on China

“The government does not need fly-by-night operators, they are looking at 2-3 players, who will have to compulsorily invest in R&D first that will lead to revenues. We are already aiming to get a 3-4 per cent share of the market in this financial year. We also hope to increase our average selling price from ₹13,500 to ₹15,000 by Diwali,” he added. The company has already invested $6 million on R&D and is planning to spend a total of $34 million (around ₹350 crore) by next year in this space — money that will go into hiring around 80 expats from across the world and 300 engineers to help them, apart from buying machinery and building servers, among other heads. At a later stage, it will look at coinvesting with companies for manufacturing key components.