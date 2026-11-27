By Rthvika Suvarna, Saikat Das and Ambereen Choudhury

HSBC Holdings Plc is consolidating some support functions in India as the Asia-focused lender steps up efforts to rein in costs and accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence.

The bank recently told employees in India that it was centralizing finance functions across cities including Chennai, Gurugram and Bangalore and will no longer be housing those roles in other hubs, including Hyderabad and Pune, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who requested not to be named because the information is private.

The changes are confined to finance roles within HSBC’s so-called global capability centers in India, and employees expect the move to affect several hundred roles, according to the people. HSBC staff will be given the option and support to relocate, but the bank won’t provide further cash incentives for them to move, the people added.

HSBC has been weighing deep job cuts over the coming years as Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery deploys AI to shrink its middle and back offices. Non-client facing roles in global service centers are among those expected to be most impacted, people familiar have said previously. The changes could ultimately impact around 20,000 roles — or about 10% of its total workforce. “As we simplify the bank, our focus remains on ensuring we have the right roles in the right locations to support the best customer outcomes,” an HSBC spokesperson said in a statement, referring to the roles in India. “We are taking the best of our people experience and combining this with emerging technologies to deliver outcomes that are better, faster, and safer for our clients.”

India has emerged as a key market for HSBC, alongside other major banks. HSBC describes itself as the largest foreign lender in the country and generated $1.9 billion of pretax profit in the region in 2025. It had about 47,000 employees in India at the end of last year. About 42,500 employees work in the global capability centers in India, including on technology, according to estimates from a person familiar with the matter. Other banks have also been reshaping their Indian hubs, which have grown so large that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan now employ more people in India than anywhere else outside the US. They are using AI to automate work such as checking loan documents, reconciling accounts and writing basic code, the same tasks that once gave fresh graduates their first jobs at those centers.