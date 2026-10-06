IHCL's Ginger becomes first brand to operate 100 hotels across India

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company by market capitalisation, said Tuesday that Ginger, its lean luxe brand in the mid-scale segment, recently became the first brand to have 100 hotels in operation across the country.

Ginger, a mid-scale segment brand, is set to open a 325-key hotel at Bengaluru International Airport, a 300-key hotel at Manohar International Airport, Goa, over 200 keys at Mumbai Terminal Two, and 200 keys at Kolkata Airport with the larger aim of reinforcing its presence at high-transit travel hubs.

Commenting on the brand achieving this milestone, Deepika Rao, Executive Vice President, Select Service Business, IHCL, said, “As India’s economy continues to grow and infrastructure expands, the mid-scale hospitality segment is witnessing strong demand across established and emerging markets.”

Currently, Ginger’s portfolio comprises 250 hotels with 95 under development and 55 under brand migration, slated to be rebranded by the end of March next year. “With its scalable model, high-margin profile and ability to penetrate markets wide and deep, Ginger continues to serve as a key growth engine for IHCL, expanding through a combination of operating leases, selective investments and strategic partnerships across India,” said Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate and Development, IHCL. IHCL managing director and chief executive officer Puneet Chhatwal told Business Standard in an interaction in February this year that Ginger brand could contribute up to 10 per cent of overall business with 250 hotels and would become the third largest brand by revenue contribution within the group.