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HUL hikes prices of detergent brands Surf Excel, Rin, Wheel by up to 11%

Hindustan Unilever has raised prices of Surf Excel, Rin and Wheel detergent products by up to 11%, with increases of ₹1-10 across pack sizes amid continued input cost pressures.

hindustan unilever
Hindustan Unilever has raised prices across its home care portfolio, including Surf Excel, Rin and Wheel, by up to 11% as the company seeks to manage higher input costs and protect margins. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 9:24 PM IST
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Hindustan Unilever has raised the maximum retail prices of several products across its home care portfolio, including popular detergent brands Surf Excel, Rin and Wheel, by up to 11 per cent, amid continued cost pressures and efforts to protect margins.
 Last month, MD and CEO Priya Nair said Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) will continue to take calibrated price hikes depending on the movement in input costs, as elevated commodity inflation poses a challenge even as demand remains resilient.
 The price revisions cover multiple pack sizes, with increases ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 10. The company has raised the MRP of Surf Excel Quick Wash (1 kg pack) by Rs 10 to Rs 245 from Rs 235, and its 500-gram pack has become costlier by Rs 5 to Rs 128 from Rs 123.
 The price of Surf Excel Easy Wash (1 kg pack) has been increased by Rs 5 to Rs 172 from Rs 167, and the 500-gram pack now costs Rs 87 against Rs 85 earlier. The MRP of Surf Excel bar (250 gm) were raised by Rs 3 to Rs 45, while the four-bar bundle (200 gm each) has become costlier by Rs 10 to Rs 155.
 HUL has also increased prices of its Rin and Wheel products. The price of Rin Ala 500 ml has been raised by Rs 5 to Rs 95, and Rin detergent powder 1 kg and 500 gm packs have become costlier by Rs 3 and Rs 2, respectively, to Rs 123 and Rs 63.
 The company has raised the price of Wheel detergent powder 1 kg by Rs 3 to Rs 93, and its 500 gm pack now costs Rs 47 against Rs 46 earlier.
 Besides home care products, HUL has also raised the MRP of Moti Gulab soap (150 gm) by Rs 8 to Rs 82 from Rs 74, marking an increase of over 10 per cent.
 The latest revisions come at a time when FMCG companies are recalibrating prices across product categories to manage input cost inflation, while seeking to maintain volume growth in a competitive market.
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Topics :HULDetergentCompany Newsprice hike

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First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 9:24 PM IST

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