Hyatt, Saraca announce agreement for four hotels across North India

Chicago-headquartered Hyatt Hotels Corporation on Friday announced the signing of agreements with Saraca Hotels & Resorts to bring a portfolio of four Hyatt-branded hotels to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The partnership is expected to bring Saraca Hotel Lucknow and Saraca Resort & Spa Corbett under the Unscripted by Hyatt brand, alongside two new hotels near Jim Corbett National Park under the Destination by Hyatt and Hyatt Place brands.

Speaking on the development, Vikas Chawla, President, India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt, said, “India remains one of Hyatt’s most important growth markets globally, and we continue to see strong opportunities in destinations that offer distinctive experiences and a deep connection to culture and community.”

“From the rich heritage and culinary traditions of Lucknow to the extraordinary natural beauty of Corbett, these destinations embody the diversity of experiences travellers are seeking today,” he added. Saraca Resort & Spa Corbett is located on the edge of the Corbett Tiger Reserve and is spread across nine acres. The property features 44 rooms and suites, wellness facilities, dining venues and a range of nature-led experiences, offering travellers an opportunity to connect with wildlife destinations. Saraca Hotel Lucknow is located on Mall Avenue and features 41 rooms, offering distinctive dining and cultural experiences. “Saraca began with a simple belief that hospitality should reflect the character, culture and spirit of the destinations it calls home,” said Mohammad Abdullah, Founder, Saraca Hotels & Resorts. “Our collaboration with Hyatt marks an exciting new chapter in that journey,” he added.