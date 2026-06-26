Hyderabad emerges as India's highest-priced GCC office market: Report

Hyderabad has emerged as the highest-ranked global capability centre (GCC) destination, according to the IIM Bangalore-CRE Matrix GCC Commercial Property Rental Index (GCC-CPRI) for the first quarter of calendar year 2026 (Q1 CY26).

Hyderabad, with a GCC-CPRI of 212.1, is supported by strong occupier demand and a 15 per cent market rental premium over non-GCC occupiers. The index considers Q1 CY14 as the base at 100.

The GCC-CPRI, India's first dedicated rental index for GCCs, tracks effective office rents paid by GCC occupiers in Grade A and Grade A+ office assets. The index measures effective rent, which is adjusted for factors such as rent-free periods, security deposits and abnormal rental escalations to reflect the underlying economics of a lease.

The pan-India GCC-CPRI stood at 165 in Q1 CY26, while the three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) stood at 0.9 per cent, signalling a stable growth trajectory for India's GCC office market. Abhishek Kiran Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer, CRE Matrix & IndexTap, said, "This index is our attempt to put numbers behind that intuition. The first edition alone throws up findings that should reshape how developers and investors think about GCC-readiness: a 15 per cent rental premium in Hyderabad, and early signs that Bengaluru, Pune and NCR's GCC demand are driving price-efficient decisions." The report also highlighted the growing momentum in western India, with Navi Mumbai recording the highest three-year GCC rental CAGR among major markets at 13.4 per cent.

Among micro-markets, Mumbai's central suburbs and Chennai's northern suburbs emerged as the strongest performers over the past three years, each recording a GCC rental CAGR of over 22 per cent, highlighting the growing preference for well-connected, Grade A office clusters. While Chennai's headline GCC index (80.6) declined by 37.1 per cent year-on-year, the report noted that effective rents for comparable office stock have remained largely stable, indicating that the movement reflects changes in the transacted asset mix rather than a broad-based correction in rental values. The index is based on one of the industry's transaction-level datasets, with CRE Matrix mapping approximately 1 billion square feet of office stock, over 2,000 commercial assets and more than 19,000 lease transactions across India's leading office markets.