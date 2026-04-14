I-T staff unions warn of agitation from April 16 over long-pending demands

Two major employee associations of the Income Tax Department have written to the government stating that they would resort to a graded agitation schedule beginning April 16 if their "long pending" issues and "precarious" working conditions are not resolved.

The Joint Council Action (JCA), comprising the Income Tax Employees Federation (ITEF) and Income Tax Gazetted Officers' Association (ITGOA), represents about 97 per cent of the department's workforce that works to collect revenue for the government under the direct tax category.

Officers from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) constitute the third association, and they lead the department as heads of various verticals.

The JCA, in its letter dated April 6, to the Revenue Secretary under the Union Finance Ministry, said that the forum was approaching his office with its ten-point grievances due to the "persistent apathy" of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in resolving these issues. The CBDT frames policy for the tax department. "The impeded career progression and bleak prospects of promotion, irrational annual general transfers, precarious service conditions coupled with unjustified work pressure, irrational and unrealistic targets and severe shortage of manpower and essential infrastructure have pushed our members to the brink," the JCA said. It claimed the members of the two associations have been "pushed with our back towards the wall" and that demoralisation has "hit the nadir". It added that if their issues are not addressed in a time-bound manner, they will resort to a seven-staged programme of agitation, beginning with a lunch hour demonstration at all offices of the department on April 16.

The agitation will be stepped up subsequently, which will include sporting 'black badges' and non-submission of statistical reports, leading up to a full-day strike on May 13. The JCA, while pointing to the ten-point pending issues, said their cadre review and restructuring was last undertaken 13 years ago, and this "overdue" exercise was pending for final approval. "Continued delay in finalisation of the proposal for submission before the competent authority for approval is not only perpetuating the acute stagnation but also constraining the department's ability to function optimally and deliver globally benchmarked taxpayer services, especially at a time of transition to the new Income Tax Act," the letter said.