IBA suggests blending of 20% biogas in CNG to boost clean mobility in Delhi

The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) has suggested to the Delhi government that it pursue up to 20 per cent blending of compressed biogas into compressed natural gas, as it can bring gaseous (vehicular) mobility close to carbon neutrality.

In a statement, the IBA pointed out that although EV adoption is increasing, EV penetration in the overall vehicle fleet remains limited. Thus, it makes CNG the best choice as a clean fuel because of its negligible particulate emission and significantly lower levels of NOx compared to diesel, it added.

The IBA has submitted its recommendations on the Draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy to the Delhi government, urging policymakers to adopt an integrated clean mobility approach that combines electric vehicles (EVs), CNG, and CBG to deliver immediate and scalable emissions reductions.

The IBA pointed out that the existing infrastructure for the supply of CNG, including pipelines, dispensing stations, and millions of vehicles that run on this fuel, provides the necessary platform to upscale the supply of CBG, a carbon-negative fuel that can be produced using agricultural residues, MSW, cattle dung, and food waste. The submission notes that a 20 per cent CBG blend in CNG can bring gaseous mobility close to carbon neutrality, that 1 MMSCMD of CBG can fuel nearly 3.5 lakh vehicles, and that with approximately 7 lakh vehicles added annually in Delhi, just 2 MMSCMD of CBG could meet the fuel needs of all new registrations; however, the city currently has only about 0.07 MMSCMD of CBG capacity under development, underscoring the need for supportive policy measures.

The association also recommended retaining CNG as an essential component of Delhi's clean mobility strategy, introducing phased targets for CBG blending to increase from 5-10 per cent to 20 per cent, and beyond, and introducing a gradual and systematic phase-out of high-polluting diesel vehicles. Gaurav Kedia, Chairman, IBA, said in the statement, "Delhi has a huge opportunity to develop one of the strongest and lowest-carbon urban mobility systems in the world, combining EVs with CNG and CBG fuels. In fact, replacing 20 per cent of imported CNG with domestically produced CBG in Delhi can result in foreign exchange savings of at least USD 63 million on equivalent gas imports.