IBBI brings homebuyer focus in new real estate insolvency reform proposal

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) on Tuesday proposed a wide-ranging set of reforms for the real estate sector, seeking to prioritise completion of housing projects over liquidation. The proposals include excluding completed, occupied and unaffected projects from the insolvency resolution process, besides introducing a project-wise framework with ring-fenced cash flows. “This proposal seeks to facilitate project-wise treatment of real estate insolvencies, minimise disruption to occupied and completed projects, and promote resolution efforts focused on projects that genuinely require insolvency resolution intervention,” the discussion paper released by IBBI said. IBBI’s Committee on Framing Guidelines for Insolvency Proceedings in the Real Estate Sector has recommended that insolvency proceedings should ordinarily be conducted on a project-wise basis, treating each real estate project as a distinct economic unit.

The committee also recommended that the Committee of Creditors (CoC), at its first meeting, identify projects that can be kept outside the insolvency resolution process. To facilitate the handover of completed housing units, the discussion paper proposed allowing the resolution professional to hand over possession to allottees without CoC approval for expeditious proceedings. Alternatively, it suggested obtaining an in-principle approval from the CoC. The proposal follows the Supreme Court's direction asking IBBI to devise a mechanism for handing over possession to willing allottees where a substantial number of units have already been completed. IBBI has also proposed identifying and disclosing homebuyer preferences in corporate insolvency resolution processes, with allottees classified according to the relief they seek. While some may primarily seek possession of their homes, others may prefer execution of conveyance deeds or refunds.

The regulator has also proposed mandatory project-wise disclosures in the Information Memorandum to provide prospective resolution applicants, creditors and homebuyers with a comprehensive picture of individual projects. Other proposals include prescribing minimum mandatory contents for resolution plans, including treatment of homebuyers, implementation milestones, project completion timelines and the consequences of default by allottees. The committee has also recommended including homebuyers and representatives of the concerned Real Estate Regulatory Authority in monitoring committees overseeing implementation of resolution plans. To discourage liquidation, IBBI has proposed additional safeguards requiring resolution professionals to document efforts made to complete projects through alternative means. The CoC would also have to record why liquidation was considered the most viable option before recommending it.