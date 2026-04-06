IEX sees highest-ever electricity traded volume of 141 BU in FY26

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Monday said it has achieved the highest-ever electricity traded volume of 141 BU (billion units) in FY26, a 17 per cent year-on-year increase driven by strong performance in the real-time electricity market.

In financial year 2025-26, a total of 18.72 million Renewable Energy Certificates were traded in IEX, marking a 5 per cent year-on-year increase, according to a statement.

For FY'26, the Market Clearing Price in the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) stood at Rs 3.86/unit, down 13.7 per cent compared to FY'25. Similarly, the Market Clearing Price in the Real-Time Market was at Rs 3.59/unit during FY'26, registering a decline of 16 per cent compared to FY'25.

For the January-March quarter of FY26, IEX achieved its highest-ever quarterly electricity traded volume of 39.4 BU, marking a 24.3 per cent year-on-year increase. A total of 7.17 million Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the quarter, marking a 6.1 per cent year-on-year increase. For March 2026, IEX achieved its highest-ever monthly electricity traded volume of 13.90 BU, marking a 23.5 per cent increase on a year-on-year basis. A total of 2.894 million Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month, marking a 119.9 per cent year-on-year increase. The market-clearing price in the Day Ahead Market stood at Rs 4.20/unit during March'26. Similarly, the price in the Real Time Market was at Rs 3.71/unit.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved 54.85 BU for FY'26, as compared to 38.90 BU in FY'25, registering an increase of 41 per cent on a YoY basis. The RTM segment registered 14.30 BU during Q4FY26, as compared to 9.65 BU in Q4FY25. The RTM segment achieved 5.28 BU in March 2026 as compared to 3.73 BU in March 2025. IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 10.78 BU, as compared to 8.75 BU in FY25, an increase of 23 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for FY'26 at Rs 3.59/unit declined 10.6 per cent compared to FY'25. During Q4FY'26, the segment achieved volume of 2.44 BU, as compared to 1.92 BU in Q4FY'25, an increase of 26.5 per cent YoY.