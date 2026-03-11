IGL asks commercial, industrial users to cap gas drawal at 80% of usage

Following up on the government’s directive to regulate gas supply to priority areas in light of the West Asia crisis, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the country’s largest city gas distributor, has advised its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to draw gas within the prescribed limit.

In an advisory issued earlier on Wednesday, the company said that, as per information received from upstream supplier GAIL (India) Ltd, supplies to all industrial and commercial customers are being restricted to 80 per cent of their average consumption for the last six months, effective from 6 am on March 11.

It added that the advisory aligns with the government’s gazette notification of March 9 and customers are requested to make best endeavours to maintain drawal within 80 per cent.

With the ongoing conflict in West Asia disrupting liquefied natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and key suppliers invoking the force majeure clause, the government invoked the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 on March 9 to divert natural gas to the economy’s priority sectors. The Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026 stated that supply to four sectors will receive priority allocation, maintained at 100 per cent of their average gas consumption over the past six months. This includes domestic piped natural gas (PNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) for transport, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production, and pipeline compressor fuel and other essential pipeline operational requirements.

The second priority was supplying natural gas to fertiliser plants, ensuring they receive 70 per cent of their average gas consumption from the past six months. The third priority sector includes tea industries, manufacturing and other industrial consumers supplied through the national gas grid who will be maintained at 80 per cent of their past six-month average gas consumption. Under the “Priority Sector IV” sub-head, the order stated: "All city gas distribution entities shall ensure that industrial and commercial consumers supplied through their networks receive 80 per cent of their past six-month average gas consumption subject to operational availability."