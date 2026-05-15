IHC becomes promoter of Sammaan Capital after completing open offer

Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company has become the promoter and controlling shareholder of Sammaan Capital after completing an open offer and preferential allotment, marking one of the largest foreign investments into India’s NBFC sector.

The change in control formally ends Sammaan Capital’s long-held status as a professionally managed company without a promoter group. Until March 2026, about 59 per cent of the lender was owned by institutional investors, including mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors, with the remainder held by retail shareholders.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said the board had approved the classification of Avenir Investment RSC Ltd, an IHC unit, as promoter with effect from May 15 following the acquisition of control under Sebi takeover rules.