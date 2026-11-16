IHCL partners with Lords Hotels to add 50 Ginger properties in two years

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company by market capitalisation, on Monday announced the entry of its mid-scale brand Ginger into the franchising model through a strategic partnership with Mumbai-headquartered Lords Hotels & Resorts.

Under the arrangement, the two hospitality players aim to onboard 50 hotels under the Ginger brand over the next 24 months. The hotels in Goa, Kota and Gandhidham are expected to offer a range of amenities, including all-day dining and meeting facilities tailored to local business and leisure demand.

The alliance would combine Lords’ operational strengths with IHCL’s distribution reach, loyalty network and brand standards to accelerate the brand’s growth.

Commenting on the alliance, Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and CEO of IHCL, said, “This strategic alliance of a franchise platform marks a significant milestone in strengthening Ginger’s leadership and expanding its footprint in India’s fast-growing mid-scale hospitality segment.” “Lords Hotels & Resorts will transition select hotels from its existing portfolio and future signings to Ginger under the franchise arrangement, commencing with the signing of three hotels in Goa, Kota and Gandhidham,” he added. Pushpendra Bansal, chief operating officer of Lords Hotels & Resorts, said, “Ginger has demonstrated strong performance across diverse markets and emerged as a preferred brand in India’s mid-scale segment. Backed by IHCL’s extensive distribution network and powerful loyalty ecosystem, it offers a compelling proposition for hotel owners.”