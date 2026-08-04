IIT Madras-backed AI4Bharat, Josh Talks AI launch Voice of India platform

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras-backed artificial intelligence company AI4Bharat has teamed up with Josh Talks AI to launch Voice of India, a multimodal AI evaluation platform that will test AI systems against real-world domestic conditions.

“The Voice of India platform aims to become the country's trusted reference point for AI evaluation, enabling governments, enterprises, researchers and AI developers to independently assess how AI systems perform across Indian languages, accents, dialects and deployment environments,” the two companies said in a press statement.

Instead of relying on AI performance benchmarks developed for Western contexts, Voice of India will provide India-specific evaluations that reflect the ground reality of how AI is being used across the country, the companies said.

As of now, though India has invested deeply in creating AI models, the relevant compute infrastructure and large language models, an independent evaluation system that tests the readiness of these systems has remained missing. “As AI becomes part of everyday life, trust in AI will depend not just on how intelligent these systems are, but on how well they understand the people they are meant to serve,” said Supriya Paul, co-founder of Josh Talks AI. India, she said, had a once-in-a-generation opportunity to contribute something unique by building an evaluation infrastructure that makes AI trustworthy for the world.