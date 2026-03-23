In a first, Odisha set to auction three gold-bearing mineral blocks

Sources said the 25 major mineral blocks up for auction include five iron ore blocks, six bauxite blocks, four iron ore and manganese blocks, three quartz blocks, two limestone blocks, and one block each of manganese, copper, and composite deposits such as gold, iron ore with aluminous laterite, and iron ore with bauxite. Among the nine critical and strategic mineral blocks, there are two standalone graphite blocks, three blocks with a mix of manganese and graphite, one composite block containing manganese, graphite and vanadium, one polymetallic base metal block with copper, nickel, gold, and silver, and one block each of graphite and tin.