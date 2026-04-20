India added record wind energy capacity of 6.3 GW in 2025, says GWEC

India added a record 6.3 GW of wind power capacity in 2025, emerging as the world’s third-largest market for new installations, behind the United States and surpassing Germany, according to data released by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC). The installations in 2025 nearly doubled from 3.4 GW added in 2024. With this, India’s total cumulative installed wind capacity has reached 54.5 GW.

The world added a record 165 GW of wind capacity in 2025, which included 9.3 GW of new offshore wind, marking a 40 per cent year-on-year increase, GWEC’s Global Wind Report 2026 mentioned. The top five markets — China, the United States, India, Germany, and Brazil — accounted for 86 per cent of new capacity additions in 2025 and about 75 per cent contribution to total global capacity, the report said.

Supported by its target of 500 GW renewable energy by 2030, wind-specific Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO), a 10 GW annual onshore wind auction target in 2023–2027, significant commercial and industrial growth, and an established local wind energy supply chain, GWEC anticipates 41 GW of wind installations in India in the next five years up to 2030. Currently, India is bidding for hybrid projects including wind, solar, and battery storage for round-the-clock power. GWEC expects India to issue offshore wind tenders in the first half of 2026 for two projects of 500 MW each, or a single 1,000 MW tender. The report stated, “To capitalise on its offshore wind potential, India must enhance policy frameworks, invest in grid infrastructure, ensure port readiness, secure vessel availability, streamline permitting, and ensure the availability of a local skilled workforce.”