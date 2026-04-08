India adds record 55.29 GW non-fossil capacity in FY26: Pralhad Joshi

India added record non-fossil power generation capacity of 55.29 GW in 2025-26, taking the total to 283.46 GW, New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

Joshi also said India ranks third globally in renewable energy installed capacity, according to the Renewable Energy Statistics 2026.

India has surpassed Brazil to secure third position in Global Renewable Energy Rankings, he said while addressing a press conference here.

Joshi highlighted that in July 2025, India reached its highest-ever renewable energy share in electricity generation. The renewables met 51.5 per cent of the country's total electricity demand of 203 GW.

He said that a total of 283.46 GW of capacity from non-fossil fuel sources has been installed in the country as on March 31,2026.

India's total power generation during 2025-26 (up to March 2026) reached 1,845.921 BU. The share of non-fossil fuels in total generation reached 29.2 per cent in 2025-26 (538.97 BU). India achieved the milestone of 50 per cent of its cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in June 2025, five years ahead of the 2030 target set under its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement. In line with the Prime Minister's announcement at COP26, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is working towards achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030. So far, a total of 283.46 GW of capacity from non-fossil fuel sources has been installed in the country at end- March 2026, according to an official release.