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India auctions record 200 mineral blocks in 2025-26: Ministry of Mines

India auctions 200 mineral blocks in FY26, highest ever, with states playing a key role as focus sharpens on critical minerals and resource security

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite
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Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 7:49 PM IST
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India’s mineral sector has successfully auctioned 200 mineral blocks in 2025–26, the highest ever in a single year, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement on Thursday.
 
Out of the 200 auctioned blocks, 123 are mining lease (ML) blocks and 77 are composite licence (CL) blocks, indicating a balanced mix of operational and exploration-focused opportunities. 
In addition, notices inviting tenders (NITs) for 70 mineral blocks (38 ML and 32 CL) are currently underway, which is expected to further enhance the total number of successful auctions during the financial year, the Mines Ministry said. 
The Ministry of Mines acknowledged the significant role played by states in this achievement. Gujarat led with 32 blocks, followed by Rajasthan with 30 blocks, and Tamil Nadu with 22 blocks, emerging as the top contributors.
 
Their efforts in timely block preparation, data management and procedural efficiency have strengthened the national auction ecosystem. Tamil Nadu has successfully conducted mineral block auctions for the first time, marking an important milestone. Uttarakhand has also entered the mineral auction framework with the successful auction of its first magnesite block.
 
The auctions covered a wide range of minerals. Limestone accounted for 76 blocks, making it the most auctioned mineral, followed by iron ore with 40 blocks. Bauxite accounted for 30 blocks, underscoring their importance for key industrial sectors.
 
The government said a key highlight of the year is the successful auction of 22 critical mineral blocks, reflecting the increasing focus on minerals of strategic importance for long-term resource security.
 
Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Karnataka and Maharashtra played a major role in offering these blocks, contributing 5, 4, 4, 3, and 2 blocks, respectively.
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Topics :mineral sectormines ministry

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 7:49 PM IST

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