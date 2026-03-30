India's auto sales set to hit record 29.5 million; EVs charge ahead

A key driver during the year was the transition toward electric mobility, with EV sales rising to 2.5 million from about 2.05 million in FY25. “We saw robust 12.1 per cent growth in two-wheeler sales, crossing the 21 million mark, underpinned by a significant 11.8 per cent rise in petrol and ethanol-blended vehicle sales. However, the real story lies in the fuel transition: While traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) maintained their lead, we witnessed a 29.3 per cent expansion in electric vehicle (EV) adoption across all segments, including an 86.6 per cent surge in private electric cars,” said Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst, EnviroCatalysts.