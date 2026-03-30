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India's auto sales set to hit record 29.5 million; EVs charge ahead

Strong rural demand, policy support, and festive season boost drive auto sales to record highs in FY26, while electric vehicles see rapid adoption across segments

Auto sales continue to slide in Dec, likely to remain subdued for some time
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The growth was largely driven by GST 2.0 reforms, tax and repo rate reliefs, a good show by rural India, and buoyant consumer sentiment during the festive season.
Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 7:19 PM IST
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India’s automobile sales are likely to close FY26 at a record high of more than 29.5 million units, marking growth of over 12 per cent, with volumes already reaching 29.42 million as on March 30, according to Vahan portal data. Electric vehicle (EV) sales also crossed 2.5 million units for the first time, up 22 per cent from the previous financial year.
 
The expansion was driven largely by Goods and Services Tax 2.0 (GST 2.0) reforms, income tax and repo rate relief, strong rural demand and buoyant consumer sentiment during the festival season. The convergence of GST reforms, and Navratri and Diwali festivities contributed nearly 25 per cent of annual volumes.
 
This compares with total automobile sales of about 26.1 million units in FY25.
 
Growth in FY26 was broad-based across segments: Two-wheeler sales surpassed 21.1 million units, four-wheelers (cars and cabs) reached 4.6 million, and three-wheelers stood at around 1.35 million. In the previous financial year, sales were 18.8 million two-wheelers, 4.2 million passenger vehicles and 1.2 million three-wheelers.
 
“GST reforms, coupled with a good festival season, drove the better showing across all categories except construction equipment. More importantly, rural India numbers were crucial for this rise. We expect this momentum to continue in FY27,” said C S Vigneshwar, president, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).
 
A key driver during the year was the transition toward electric mobility, with EV sales rising to 2.5 million from about 2.05 million in FY25. “We saw robust 12.1 per cent growth in two-wheeler sales, crossing the 21 million mark, underpinned by a significant 11.8 per cent rise in petrol and ethanol-blended vehicle sales. However, the real story lies in the fuel transition: While traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) maintained their lead, we witnessed a 29.3 per cent expansion in electric vehicle (EV) adoption across all segments, including an 86.6 per cent surge in private electric cars,” said Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst, EnviroCatalysts.
 
Industry experts say policies such as PM E-DRIVE scheme (PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement scheme), the push for E20 ethanol blending and replacement cycles triggered by new the Motor Vehicle Act are reshaping India’s mobility landscape. “This shift is also evident in public and para-transit, with 7.4 per cent growth in the bus segment and a 62.8 per cent EV share in three-wheeler passenger transport, redefining last-mile and mass mobility. We are witnessing a nationwide transition toward a cleaner, more compliant and technologically advanced transport ecosystem,” said Dahiya.
 
October and November emerged as peak months, with sales hitting record highs of 4.06 million and 3.33 million units, respectively. The ongoing West Asia crisis has not dented buyer sentiment this March, with industry volumes already exceeding 2.4 million units, at par with February 2026 and up nearly 12 per cent from 2.15 million in March 2025.
 
“Sales followed a sawtooth pattern through the financial year, driven by seasonal and regulatory cycles. Navratri and Diwali drove a significant peak in October and November, accounting for nearly a quarter of annual volumes, supported by rural liquidity and aggressive OEM financing,” said Dahiya.
 
He noted that January typically sees a dip as buyers defer purchases to the new calendar year to preserve resale value, while March records a secondary surge as corporate fleet operators accelerate purchases to claim depreciation benefits before the financial year-end. “These fluctuations were also influenced by policy-driven spikes, including pre-deadline registrations ahead of new safety mandates under the Motor Vehicle Act, and a temporary lull during the monsoon months, which typically affects construction and heavy logistics activity,” he added.

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Topics :Auto salesElectric VehiclesAutomobileIndustry News

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

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