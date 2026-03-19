India condemns West Asia energy attacks, moves to secure supplies

India on Thursday termed the attacks on energy installations in West Asia, especially in the Gulf region, as “unacceptable”, calling for these attacks to "cease" and saying that the latest poundings are a concern because they affected the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) sourcing.

Officials said the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), oil and fertilisers has been a matter of concern, and efforts are afoot to diversify their sourcing with several vessels, including from Russia and Jordan, carrying these products set to dock at Indian ports in the next few days. They said tenders have been issued to purchase fertilisers from Russia, Morocco, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. India continues to buy oil from Russia. The Department of Fertiliser (DoF) has also decided to procure spot gas on a competitive basis, and the first phase purchase will reach by Tuesday, the officials added.

In a phone call to the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, on Thursday, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi discussed the “attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia”, which he said are “condemnable and can lead to avoidable escalation”. India and Jordan stand in support of unhindered transit of goods and energy, the PM said in a post on social media. Modi also had telephonic conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron, Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim. In his conversation with the Omani Sultan, Modi flagged the need for free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically key shipping lane.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy on Thursday afternoon, and also had a telephonic conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. The two exchanged views on the ongoing West Asia conflict and its many repercussions, Jaishankar posted on social media. Of the 22 Indian-flagged merchant vessels stuck in the west of the Strait of Hormuz, nearly half a dozen are carrying LPG, sources said. “India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” Modi said about his conversation with the Sultan of Oman.

At a briefing on Thursday evening, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “Couple of days back you saw that because of our engagement… and with talks and diplomacy with several of the stakeholders, we were able to get two of our LPG ships through the Strait of Hormuz.” New Delhi described the attacks against energy installations in different locations across the region, especially the Gulf countries, as deeply disturbing and that these “only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world”. Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease, Jaiswal said.

Since Wednesday evening, Tehran has retaliated against an Israeli attack on Iran's strategic gas fields of South Pars, and attacked key energy infrastructure in several Gulf nations, including Qatar's LNG hub of Ras Laffan. Qatar accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India's LNG requirement. Oman has also faced the brunt of the Iranian retaliation. “India had previously called for avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infra, across the region,” Jaiswal said. The attacks have caused global energy prices to increase further, he added. The MEA spokesperson said Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives have sought help from India for their respective energy security. He said India is fulfilling its current obligations to Bangladesh, factoring in its own requirements.

On the fertiliser situation in the country, Jaiswal said the DoF had “put out global tenders well in time, in anticipation of the current situation”. “These have received a very good response and we expect to have the bulk of the quantities ordered from a variety of sources by the end of March,” he said. The MEA spokesperson said, “All our partners have assured us of uninterrupted supplies, and we hope to attain and maintain comfortable stocks of fertilisers by the time kharif demand peaks by May 15.” “??The DoF is tracking both global and domestic patterns carefully and taking requisite steps,” he said, adding that “observers and commentators would do well to look at the factual situation and not induce panic through uninformed speculation”.

Officials said India has more than adequate stocks of fertilisers at this point of time, especially for kharif 2026. “Our stocks of area are more than what they were at this point last year. Our DAP (diammonium phosphate) stocks are double of what they were last year. Our NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) stock position is similarly much higher today in comparison to last year,” an official said. “??Insofar as our domestic production of urea is concerned, our current production will be more than our nominal consumption, especially since the rabi season is coming to an end. In addition, we had taken care to advance the scheduled annual maintenance of some of our plants, which means that we are able to maximise production with available gas,” the official added.