India’s consumer durables market is projected to grow 8-10 per cent annually through 2030 and reach ₹30-32.5 trillion, a joint report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said on Thursday.

The report, titled Home Grown, World Ready: The Next Chapter for India’s Consumer Durables Industry, said the market had substantial headroom for growth, with household penetration of major appliances remaining below that of regional markets.

Low penetration, rising incomes to drive demand

Only about two in 10 Indian households have a washing machine, compared with seven to 10 in 10 households across the regional markets examined in the report.

Refrigerator penetration is about 45-50 per cent, television penetration is 70-75 per cent and room air-conditioner penetration is 10-15 per cent, the report said. The share of affluent-plus households is projected to rise from about 21 per cent to 26 per cent by 2030, while about seven in 10 Indian households are expected to be nuclear by then. Loan origination value for consumer durables is projected to rise from about ₹15.7 trillion in FY25 to ₹34-36 trillion by FY30, according to the report. Market growth is also estimated to create an incremental ₹4-5 trillion opportunity for domestic value addition over the next five years.

Domestic value addition may rise 65-70% by 2030 The report said that India currently has about 50-55 per cent of the domestic value-add potential in consumer durables. This could rise to 65-70 per cent by 2030 as domestic component capacity increases. Bill-of-materials localisation currently, as per the report, ranges from about 25 per cent to 70 per cent across major categories. TVs and room air conditioners are at the lower end, while refrigerators and washing machines have higher levels of localisation. Critical components such as TV display panels, room air conditioners (RAC) compressors, refrigerator insulation and washing-machine motors remain dependent on global supply chains.

The report also estimated annual imports of about ₹19,400 crore across seven tracked HS codes for consumer durable components. RACs account for about ₹16,300 crore of this value. BCG Managing Director and Senior Partner Abheek Singhi said the next phase would require deeper capabilities across components, technology, product design and manufacturing, while using India’s domestic scale to build global competitiveness. “The priority is to make localisation commercially viable, build scale and cost competitiveness, and enable Indian companies to move from manufacturing for India to designing and building for the world,” he said. RAC, refrigerator and washing-machine markets to expand According to the report, RACs are projected to remain the fastest-growing major category, with the market expected to reach ₹7-7.5 trillion by 2030, up from ₹4-4.5 trillion in 2025. Penetration is projected to rise to 20-25 per cent from about 10-15 per cent.

The refrigerator market is also projected to reach ₹4.6-5.1 trillion by 2030, while the washing-machine market was expected to reach ₹4-4.5 trillion, it said. The report also said Indian consumers would remain price-sensitive. It tracked prices of 23 specific consumer-durable models between September 2024 and September 2026 and found real price declines of 8–13 per cent across TVs, RACs, washing machines and refrigerators after adjusting for inflation. India’s consumer durables exports remain below 1% of global trade The global consumer durables market is projected to reach $900–950 billion by 2030. India currently accounts for less than 1 per cent of global consumer durables trade.

India’s consumer durables exports have grown at about 15 per cent annually, but exports remain concentrated in regional markets. South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) countries and the UAE account for more than half of India’s exports, while the country has limited presence in the world’s largest import markets. “India’s exports remain concentrated in regional markets. SAARC countries and the UAE account for more than 50% of India’s exports, while India has limited presence in the top 10 global import markets,” the report said. The report estimated that China has a 10–15 per cent landed-cost advantage over India in RAC exports. It attributes the gap to factors including scale, backward integration, material costs, technology, policy support, and logistics.