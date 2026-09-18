India Deep Tech Alliance invests ₹2,170 crore in 56 firms in one year

Within a year of its launch, the India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) has invested nearly ₹2,170 crore across 56 deep-tech companies, the association said on the second day of Semicon India 2026, which is being held from September 17-19.

The investments were made independently by individual IDTA members in accordance with their respective investment strategies and processes. According to the alliance, the first-year figure reflects deepening investor conviction in India-built deep-tech companies and the breadth of capital deployment across strategic technology sectors. The investment period is between September 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026.

The alliance, which includes venture capital firms such as 3one4 Capital, Accel, Blume Ventures, Celesta Capital, and Chiratae Ventures, was launched during last year’s edition of Semicon India. Later, IDTA members collectively committed more than $2.5 billion over five years to back next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) and frontier technology companies.

As a result, so far, AI and its applications drew approximately ₹639 crore across 16 companies. Deep-tech companies spanning quantum computing, robotics and space accounted for nearly ₹649 crore across 21 companies. Energy security and transition, and climate action attracted around ₹655 crore across eight companies. In addition, biotechnology, biomanufacturing, synthetic biology and pharmaceuticals got approximately ₹189 crore across seven companies, and the digital economy, including digital agriculture, nearly ₹38 crore across four companies. The overarching sectoral themes in which the investments have been made resemble the priority areas identified under the government’s ₹1 trillion research, development and innovation (RDI) fund. Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, said, “The capital deployed by IDTA members in the five priority sectors identified under the RDI Scheme is an encouraging indication of growing private-sector confidence in India’s innovation ecosystem. The RDI scheme and industry-led initiatives can complement each other in strengthening the pathways through which promising technologies move from the laboratory to the market and create long-term strategic and economic value for India.”

India’s Semiconductor Opportunity Report In association with IDTA and Nishith Desai Associates, KPMG unveiled the report titled, India’s Semiconductor Opportunity: Building a Globally Competitive Ecosystem. According to the report, the country’s semiconductor demand is projected to rise from approximately $44 billion in 2025-26 to around $90 billion by 2029-30. Mobile and wearables are projected to constitute the largest segment, with estimated demand of approximately $42.13 billion by 2029-30. India Semiconductor Academy IDTA, along with semiconductor association SEMI, also announced its intention to collaborate on a plan for the India Semiconductor Academy, with the objective of establishing it as a national, industry-led platform for semiconductor education, skills and employment.