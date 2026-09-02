India ecommerce market to nearly triple to $345 billion by 2030: Infisum

India’s e-commerce market is poised for rapid expansion, with its value projected to nearly triple to $345 billion by 2030 from $125 billion in 2024, according to a report by research consultancy Infisum.

The report, Smart Growth in a Fast Market, prepared with support from public-policy think tank Empower India, examines the structural shifts, competitive dynamics and policy changes expected to shape India’s digital-commerce market through the end of the decade.

The report benchmarks leading e-commerce players, including Amazon Now, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Reliance’s JioMart, Tata Neu and Meesho, across key strategic dimensions.

It finds that, contrary to the conventional view that quick commerce would remain a distinct, specialised segment, the market is increasingly being shaped by platforms that combine consumer trust, extensive choice and convenient delivery.

Badri Narayanan Gopalakrishnan, founder of Infisum and fellow at NITI Aayog, said quick commerce is permanent infrastructure, not a trend. Valued at $65-70 billion by 2030, Gopalakrishnan said it will drive 45-50 per cent of incremental e-retail growth. “Amazon Now and Flipkart Minutes are positioned to be preferred players. Amazon Now by converting just 20–25 per cent of their existing consumer base would leapfrog pure-play competitors, leveraging established trust with rapid delivery to capture market leadership,” said Gopalakrishnan. With a 44 per cent market share and 900 million orders processed in FY26, Blinkit remains the market leader in India’s quick-commerce landscape. Zepto and Swiggy Instamart stand at 25 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

Amazon Now enters quick commerce as an extension of an ecosystem Indian customers have trusted for over a decade, combining the breadth and quality assurance of e-commerce with same-day delivery. It adds value through no convenience, handling, rain or surge fees, seamless customer support, and Prime benefits such as free delivery and member pricing. Selection is another key differentiator. The report said Amazon’s decade of Indian shopping insights helps tailor each Amazon Now dark store to local demand, extending beyond grocery to electronics, home essentials and baby care. This is helping reduce stockouts and forced substitutions, while making the experience more relevant to customers, the report said.

The report said Flipkart Minutes faces mounting pressure to establish credibility in an increasingly competitive rapid-delivery market as the platform works to build consumer confidence amid fragmented execution and inconsistent service quality. With competitors also investing heavily in the category, Flipkart Minutes is working to deepen consumer adoption by strengthening inventory visibility, delivery consistency and clarity around its value proposition. Quick commerce to drive incremental growth The report projects India’s e-commerce market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4 per cent through 2030, driven by rising disposable incomes, expanding internet penetration and rapid digital adoption. By the end of the decade, e-commerce is expected to account for 10-12 per cent of India’s retail spending, contribute 2.5 per cent to gross domestic product (GDP), and serve 420-440 million online shoppers, making India one of the world’s fastest-growing digital retail markets.

Traditional business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce is expected to remain the largest segment, accounting for nearly two-thirds of total e-retail gross merchandise value (GMV). The report identifies quick commerce as the fastest-growing segment within India’s e-commerce ecosystem. Valued at an estimated $65-70 billion by 2030, the segment is expected to contribute 45-50 per cent of incremental e-retail growth over the next five years. Supporting this expansion, the country’s dark-store network is projected to nearly triple from 2,525 facilities in 2025 to approximately 7,500 by 2030. The report noted that while competition remains intense, the sector is increasingly shifting from aggressive customer acquisition towards sustainable unit economics and long-term infrastructure investments.

AI to reshape retail productivity Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to become a defining driver of retail productivity, with AI and machine learning projected to improve productivity by 35-37 per cent by 2030. The report highlighted how conversational commerce, AI-powered shopping assistants, virtual try-ons, personalised recommendations and voice-enabled shopping are changing how consumers discover and purchase products. According to the report, India’s next phase of digital-commerce growth will also be driven by changing consumer demographics and expanding adoption beyond metropolitan markets. Gen Z already accounts for nearly one-third of online shoppers and is expected to become the country’s largest digital spending cohort by 2030.