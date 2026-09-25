Smartphone shipments drive India's electronics exports to $26.66 billion

Electronics emerged as India’s fastest-growing export among the top 10 commodities during the first five months of 2026-27 (FY27), between April and August, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Exports of electronic goods rose 39.4 per cent to $26.66 billion during the period, compared with $19.08 billion in the corresponding period of FY26.

The growth in third-ranked electronics exports was marginally higher than that of second-ranked petroleum products during the first five months of FY27.

Petroleum product exports, which had declined to $25.32 billion in the first five months of FY26, rose to $35.31 billion in FY27. This also translated into growth of around 39.4 per cent year-on-year during April-August FY27.

Smartphone exports contributed nearly $15.96 billion, or 60 per cent, of total electronics exports during the five-month period. Printed circuit boards (PCBs) were the second-largest electronics export category at $1.46 billion, recording growth of 2,913 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The surge comes as more companies establish manufacturing operations in India in a segment that had earlier been largely import-dependent. The top 10 electronics export categories together grew 53.39 per cent to $21.97 billion during April-August FY27, from $14.39 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. India’s electronics exports have grown steadily since 2021, following the launch of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for smartphones.