India's electric vehicle (EV) market is expanding rapidly, but the country is set to miss its 2030 electrification targets across all vehicle segments except three-wheelers, according to a report by BloombergNEF (BNEF). The report said that while rising model availability, improving economics and supportive policies are driving adoption, stronger policy measures and investments will be needed to accelerate the transition.

Under BNEF's Economic Transition Scenario, which models a transition driven by market forces rather than additional policy interventions, no vehicle segment apart from three-wheelers is expected to meet India's road transport electrification ambitions by the end of the decade.

The assessment comes amid strong growth in EV sales. India's annual EV sales rose 17 per cent to surpass 2.4 million units in 2025 and have already reached 2.9 million units in the first 10 months of 2026. Electric two-wheeler sales received a boost from higher fossil fuel prices following the outbreak of the Iran war, the report said.

Passenger EV sales are on track to exceed 305,000 units in 2026, a growth of 42 per cent over the previous year, with EVs accounting for 6.7 per cent of passenger vehicle sales in the segment. BNEF expects passenger EV sales to nearly double to 621,000 units by 2030, accounting for 10.2 per cent of passenger vehicle sales. Unlike several other automobile markets, private buyers are leading passenger EV adoption in India rather than shared mobility operators. BNEF attributed this to the limited availability of affordable electric cars suitable for fleet operations and competition from compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, which also offer lower operating costs than petrol cars.

Electric two-wheelers accounted for 9.4 per cent of two-wheeler sales during January-October 2026. Annual sales are projected to exceed 4.5 million units by 2030. However, scooters are expected to continue driving adoption, while relatively slow electrification of motorcycles will constrain growth in the overall segment. Commercial vehicles present an even greater challenge. Just 1.5 per cent of medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales are projected to be electric by 2030, although the share could rise to 40.4 per cent by 2040. Light commercial vehicles are expected to electrify faster, with EVs accounting for 64 per cent of sales by 2040. BNEF expects falling battery prices to make electric vehicles more affordable and accelerate mass-market adoption after 2030. Annual passenger EV sales could reach nearly 5.2 million units by 2040, while electric two-wheeler sales are projected at 13.2 million units.

The growing adoption of EVs is also expected to reshape India's fuel consumption. BNEF projects that road fuel demand will peak at more than 2.5 million barrels per day in 2034 before declining to just over 2.3 million barrels per day by 2040. Rising oil consumption by commercial vehicles is expected to be more than offset by reduced demand from passenger cars and two- and three-wheelers. The transition will also require substantial charging infrastructure investments. India could need more than 8.7 million charging connectors by 2040, requiring an estimated $29 billion in investment. Electricity demand for EV charging is projected to exceed 96 terawatt-hours by 2040, accounting for 6.8 per cent of the country's total electricity demand.