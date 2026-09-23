India extends anti-dumping duty on imported Chinese decor paper till March

India has extended anti-dumping duty on decor papers imported from China till March 2027 to protect domestic manufacturers from cheap inbound shipments, according to a notification.

In December 2021, the Department of Revenue imposed the duty in the range of USD 110 per tonne to USD 542 per tonne, for five years.

The department has amended a notification "to extend the levy of anti-dumping duty on imports of 'Decor Paper' originating in or exported from People's Republic of China, up to and inclusive of 26th March, 2027".

The extension was approved following a recommendation for the same by the commerce ministry's arm, the Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR).