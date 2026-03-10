India faces LNG, LPG supply crunch after 10 days of West Asia war

India’s critical energy supplies, including crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), from West Asia have been impacted as the US–Israel war with Iran entered its tenth day on March 10.

Since the West Asia war, Indian refiners have significantly ramped up purchases of Russian oil stranded at sea. The US authorities also issued a 30-day waiver, which expires on April 4, for India to buy sanctioned and non-sanctioned Russian oil to ensure energy availability.

India has also secured additional supplies of LPG and LNG that do not pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a top government official said on Tuesday.

The West Asia conflict has led to a shortage of LNG and LPG supplies in India. The government has prioritised allocation of the two fuels for domestic cooking gas, with commercial and industrial users experiencing supply cuts. On Tuesday, the government set up a committee with executives from the three state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) — including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum — to review LPG allocation to restaurants, hotels and other industries. Non-domestic supplies from imported LPG are being prioritised for essential non-domestic sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said in a post on X.