India gains share in Apple AirPods production from China and Vietnam

India has wrested some share in the global production of Apple’s AirPods from Vietnam and China, the top two manufacturers in the world in that order. AirPods are earbuds and headphones.

According to the latest data estimated from Smart Analytics Global (SAG), India, where production started only in April last year, had a mere 1 per cent share in the global ass­embling of AirPods in CY2025. The share reached 4 per cent in January-March 2026.

As a result, Vietnam’s share, which was 64 per cent in CY25, slipped to 62 per cent in Janua­ry-March. Similarly, China saw its share drop from 35 per cent in CY2025 to 34 per cent in the first quarter this calendar year.

However, Foxconn, the Taiwanese company that manufactures AirPods in India, is stepping on the pedal. Last year, it executed a plan to double its capacity to make AirPods to 200,000 a month with an investment of ₹4,800 crore, which has helped in ramping up the numbers here.

At another level Vietnam had seen a sharp rampup in share from 51 per cent in CY2024 to 64 per cent in CY2025.

In the same period, China’s share, from being almost neck and neck with that of Vietnam in CY2024 with 49 per cent, fell to 35 per cent in CY2025.