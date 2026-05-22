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India gains share in Apple AirPods production from China and Vietnam

India is steadily gaining ground in Apple's AirPods supply chain as Foxconn ramps up production at its Hyderabad facility

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Unlike in Vietnam and Chi­na, where Luxshare assembles the AirPods, it is only in India that the honour has gone to Foxconn, which makes the stuff at its plant in Hyderabad
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 11:00 PM IST
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India has wrested some share in the global production of Apple’s AirPods from Vietnam and China, the top two manufacturers in the world in that order. AirPods are earbuds and headphones. 
According to the latest data estimated from Smart Analytics Global (SAG), India, where production started only in April last year, had a mere 1 per cent share in the global ass­embling of AirPods in CY2025. The share reached 4 per cent in January-March 2026. 
As a result, Vietnam’s share, which was 64 per cent in CY25, slipped to 62 per cent in Janua­ry-March. Similarly, China saw its share drop from 35 per cent in CY2025 to 34 per cent in the first quarter this calendar year. 
However, Foxconn, the Taiwanese company that manufactures AirPods in India, is stepping on the pedal. Last year, it executed a plan to double its capacity to make AirPods to 200,000 a month with an investment of ₹4,800 crore, which has helped in ramping up the numbers here. 
At another level Vietnam had seen a sharp rampup in share from 51 per cent in CY2024 to 64 per cent in CY2025.
In the same period, China’s share, from being almost neck and neck with that of Vietnam in CY2024 with 49 per cent, fell to 35 per cent in CY2025. 
Unlike in Vietnam and Chi­na, where Luxshare assembles the AirPods, it is only in India that the honour has gone to Foxconn, which makes the stuff at its plant in Hyderabad. 
Luxshare is headquartered in China, Foxconn is also the largest vendor for iPhones in India though Tata Electronics is running it close. 
Luxshare had come to this country but decided to pull out and move to Vietnam. This happened after it was clear that India’s policy on foreign direct investment would make it difficult for it to get permissions after the border disturbances involving China.
However, SAG has pointed out that despite the small market share, India has long-term potential.  
It has said Apple has been diversifying beyond China and Vietnam into India, “driven by the cost-effective skilled labour base and government incentives that help reduce manufacturing costs”. 
 

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Topics :ElectronicsApple AirPodsairpodsmanufacturing electronics manufacturing sectorElectronics manufacturing

First Published: May 22 2026 | 10:57 PM IST

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