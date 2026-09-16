India gets applications for just 642 UK cars under 10,000-unit FTA quota

India has received a limited number of applications for tariff-rate quota (TRQ) from UK-based automobile companies — a window that offers concessional duty for cars under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a commerce ministry official said.

“Only 642 cars are likely to be imported into India out of around 10,000 units’ quota applications sought for 2026,” the official said requesting anonymity.

Under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) that came into force on July 15 this year, India has offered phased tariff concessions on cars to the UK under a limited annual quota.

The TRQ limit for the first year is 20,000, as duty falls to 30 per cent from 110 per cent on large-engine vehicles, and to 50 per cent from 66 per cent on mid-range vehicles.

As part of the deal, India will cut import duties on automotive imports from the UK to 10 per cent from a high of 110 per cent, with quotas on both sides. On July 20, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) invited TRQ applications from UK-based carmakers for the supply of 10,480 units in the current calendar year. The government also extended the deadline for TRQ applications by five days to August 9. Only eight UK-based carmakers applied for the quota, out of which one did not furnish the complete paperwork and was asked to submit more documents, the official said. “Eventually, there were only seven applicants seeking 642 units’ quota, so all of them got clearance,” he added.

Only original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), dealers or channel partners duly authorised by the OEMs of vehicles originating in the UK are eligible to apply for the relaxed tariff import quota. To claim the concessional tariff from the Customs department, importers have to furnish a valid Certificate of Origin issued by UK authorities as well as a valid TRQ certificate issued by the DGFT. Under CETA, India has committed to reduce the tariff on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to 10 per cent by the end of the fifth year. Meanwhile, electric, hybrid and hydrogen-powered vehicles will not be eligible for tariff concessions during the first five years.