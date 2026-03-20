India's green industrial push 'strategic necessity': EAC-PM Chairman

The ongoing conflict in West Asia and the Middle East has exposed the fragility of global energy markets, driving up crude oil and gas prices while underscoring energy security’s role in India’s resilient growth and making India’s green industrialisation push a ‘strategic necessity’, said Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Chairman S Mahendra Dev on Friday.

Speaking at the UNU-WIDER Development Conference on "Green Industrialization and Inclusive Growth in a Fractured World Order" at the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, Dev highlighted how geopolitical fragmentation, the emergence of a “multipolar global world”, supply chain vulnerabilities, and weakened multilateral institutions like the World Trade Organisation (WTO) demand a strategic pivot to self-reliant green manufacturing.

Dev emphasised India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat as a response to global industrial policy resurgence — with interventions jumping from 52 in 2012 to 1,500 in 2022 — focusing on competitive exports rather than old import substitution. India’s macroeconomic strength underpins this shift, with FY26 real GDP growth hitting 7.6 per cent. “Importantly, the growth momentum is not merely cyclical; it also reflects a deeper commitment to economic and environmental sustainability and to balancing fiscal prudence, inclusive development and productivity-enhancing reforms,” he noted. This positions India for near-term high growth and long-term global leadership. At the heart of Dev’s address lay India’s energy transition, articulated via the Panchamrit commitments from COP26: sourcing 50 per cent of energy from renewables by 2030, slashing GDP carbon intensity by 45 per cent from 2005 levels, and reaching net-zero emissions by 2070. In this context, India prioritises clean electrification across transport (EVs), cooking fuels, and industry, ensuring incremental needs are met sustainably.

Industry, Dev argued, drives this green pivot, with high-emission sectors like steel, cement, chemicals, and MSMEs consuming vast energy. He outlined five pillars for industrial decarbonisation. First, energy efficiency via the market-linked Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme. Second, electrifying processes as renewables scale up. Third, alternative fuels like green hydrogen, bolstered by the National Green Hydrogen Mission targeting 5 million metric tonnes annually by 2030, alongside solar PV manufacturing. Fourth, circular economy measures such as the Steel Scrap Recycling Policy and waste co-processing in cement kilns. Fifth, carbon management through the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, which prices emissions to spur cleaner tech investments.

According to Dev, state-level dynamism strengthens these efforts. Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha are forging green hydrogen hubs, syncing industrial policies with renewables, and embedding sustainability in strategies. “This cooperative federal approach is essential for scaling green industrialisation across a diverse economy,” he added. Noting that green industrialisation is not merely about technology or emissions but fundamentally about inclusive growth, Dev said that India’s approach recognises the objective of broad-based and equitable growth. For inclusivity, Dev distinguished pro-poor growth from broader "inclusive development", stressing quality jobs via structural shifts to labour-intensive green manufacturing. According to Dev, while a green transition may shed fossil-linked jobs, green sectors demand low-, semi-, and high-skilled workers, yielding net gains via reskilling, safety nets, and regional programmes. “I feel that with green industrialisation there will be demand for low-skilled as well as semi- and high-skilled workers. In the transition to green energy and industrialisation, we may lose some jobs but we may gain many more,” he added.