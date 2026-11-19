India's health supplements market is expected to nearly double from about USD 5.3 billion in FY26 to USD 9.4 billion by FY31, Redseer Strategy Consultants said in a report on Thursday.

The report, 'Health Supplements in India: From Medicine Cabinet to Daily Nutrition', said the market is shifting from reactive, medicinal use to daily preventive wellness, driven by post-COVID health awareness, social media content, format innovation, such as gummies and effervescents, and rising digital commerce.

Protein and sports nutrition, growing around 19 per cent CAGR, and specialty bio-actives at about 16 per cent CAGR are emerging as the fastest-growing segments, the strategy consultancy firm said.

Redseer noted significant headroom for expansion, pointing to India's projected 2030 per capita supplement spend gap compared with Indonesia (1.2x), China (2x) and the US (22x). India's health supplements market is on course to reach approximately USD 9.4 billion by FY31, the report said. Quick commerce is expected to command 40-50 per cent of online supplement spending, compared with approximately 19 per cent currently. Digital native brands (DNBs) are expected to drive over one-third of the market by FY31. Looking ahead, the report said future growth will hinge on product differentiation in established categories like protein and multivitamins (USD 3.5-4 billion by FY31), awareness-led scaling in proven categories such as creatine and omega-3 (USD 2.8-3.3 billion), and clinically backed solutions for weight management, gut and women's health (USD 1.3-1.8 billion).