India holds fourth startup spot as funding slips, investors turn selective

Six new unicorns emerged in FY 2025–26 — Neysa, Raise, Navi, Jumbotail, JSW One MSME, and Juspay — a 50 per cent increase over the four formed in FY 2024–25. India’s cumulative unicorn count now stands at 125, positioning it as the world’s third-largest unicorn ecosystem. Bengaluru (53), Mumbai (20), and Gurugram (20) account for over 74 per cent of all unicorns. Of 94 private unicorns with available financials, only 17 are currently profitable, underscoring that margin discipline, not just revenue scale, will define the next phase of the ecosystem.