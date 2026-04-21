India holds fourth startup spot as funding slips, investors turn selective

Six new unicorns emerged in FY 2025–26 — Neysa, Raise, Navi, Jumbotail, JSW One MSME, and Juspay — a 50 per cent increase over the four formed in FY 2024–25. India’s cumulative unicorn count now stands at 125, positioning it as the world’s third-largest unicorn ecosystem. Bengaluru (53), Mumbai (20), and Gurugram (20) account for over 74 per cent of all unicorns. Of 94 private unicorns with available financials, only 17 are currently profitable, underscoring that margin discipline, not just revenue scale, will define the next phase of the ecosystem.
A survey of 30 India-focused VC investors found 74 per cent expect conditions to improve in 2026, with AI and machine learning and deep tech tied as top sector priorities (71 per cent each), and vertical AI (79 per cent) and enterprise AI (54 per cent) as preferred deployment categories — signalling that the next growth phase will be defined by where intelligence gets embedded, not just deployed.