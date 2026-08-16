India hosts 440 space startups, private investment up six-fold to $618 mn

Around 440 space technology startups are registered in India, as per the DPIIT Start-up India Portal.

IN-SPACe has granted 113 authorisations to 52 Non-Government Entities (NGEs) to carry out various space activities, out of which 18 are start-ups, Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply earlier this week.

The 18 start-ups are Agnikul Cosmos Pvt Ltd, Akshath Aerospace Private Limited, Azista BST, Bellatrix Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Cosmoserv Space India Private Limited, Dhruva Space Private Limited, Digantara Research and Technologies Pvt. Ltd, GalaxEye Space Solutions Private Limited, HEX20Labs India Pvt ltd, Inorbit Space Telecommunications Private Limited, Manastu Space Technologies Private Limited, NSpace Tech India Private Limited, OrbitAID Aerospace Private Limited, PierSight Space Private Limited, PixxelSpace India Private Limited, Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited, Space Kidz India and TakeMe2Space Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The applications for usage and access to Isro infrastructure (including the launch pads at Isro's Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota) are processed as per the standard SOP based on the application received by IN-SPACe on its Digital Platform and the readiness aspects are reviewed by an Expert Committee of IN-SPACe, the minister said. Two commercial rockets are proposed to be launched by Indian private companies in FY 26-27. For FY 27-28, the Launch manifest is yet to be approved by IN-SPACe. The minister said over six launches may be undertaken by Indian private companies. According to government data, private investment in India's space sector surged nearly six-fold, climbing from $100.5 million in 2021-22 to $618.5 million by March 31, 2026, with $187 million recorded during 2026 alone.