India hotel investments jump 197% in H1 2026; developers lead activity

Investment activity in India’s hospitality sector surged 197 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2026, with real estate developers emerging as the biggest investors and strong appetite for Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)-led transaction opportunities, according to a report by JLL India.

Last year, high net worth individuals (HNIs), family offices and private hotel owners led investment activity during the period under review, accounting for a 54 per cent share.

Transaction volumes in the first half of 2026 touched $497 million, according to the report.

JLL expects transaction volumes to reach $1.1 billion by the end of 2026, reflecting 94 per cent year-on-year growth compared with $567 million recorded in calendar year 2025.

“India’s hotel investment market has undergone a profound transformation in the first half of this year, marked not just by exceptional volume growth but by a fundamental reshaping of investor profiles and capital flows,” Gaurav Sharma, managing director, Hotels, India, and senior director, Hotels Capital Markets, Asia, at JLL, said. Tier-II and Tier-III cities accounted for 60 per cent of transaction volumes in H1 2026. This, Sharma said, signals “a fundamental geographical rebalancing of capital deployment”. IBC-led transactions also supported investor appetite, generating nearly $288 million in investments and representing 58 per cent of transaction volumes in H1 2026. “With limited availability of institutional-grade assets, strong operational fundamentals, and IBC-led opportunities unlocking distressed asset value, we anticipate competitive bidding to intensify,” Sharma added.