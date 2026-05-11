Corporate India on Monday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for spending restraints, with leading drugmaker Mankind Pharma saying the firm has already reduced air travel and hotel stays.

Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman and MD, said a pan-India meeting of Mankind Pharma executives slated for next week is being held virtually to cut down on flying and hotel stays.

This trend will likely continue for future meetings as well, he added.

The measure reflected the general mood in corporate India, with industry leaders agreeing the crisis in West Asia called for extraordinary measures.

Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal said the country was moving at a “fantastic” speed, growing at 6-7 per cent year-on-year. “Generally things are looking very, very good. But there are situations that develop which are beyond anybody’s control.”

“We need to get away from this obsession of import of gold. We need to lower our energy costs. We need to move faster towards renewable energy in our industry.”

“I think we in the industry need to play our role. We need to play our part. We have employment of millions of people. We can take his message forward in a very deep and meaningful way.”

The West Asia crisis was creating tremendous pressure on global economies and India was no exception, the Bharti Enterprises chairman told the annual business summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Shobhana Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals said Modi was not asking the country to slow its economic growth of 6.5-7 per cent, but only seeking “a bit of rationalisation”.

To help curb fuel consumption, Modi on Sunday called for the adoption of Covid-era practices such as work from home, virtual meetings and reduced travel. He was addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party event in Hyderabad.

“Considering that we are one of the largest importers of energy in the world, it is only sensible that we start conserving energy and see how we can become more efficient,” he said.

Sunil Kant Munjal, chairman of Hero Enterprise, pointed to the uncertainty and lack of clarity over when a solution would emerge to the West Asia crisis.

The crisis, she said, “will hit us, because the cost of living is going to increase. But it's a short-term thing. So we support the Prime Minister.”

However, with regard to specific measures, India Inc was still weighing its options.

Work from home (WFH), Munjal said, was not happening right now. “But I think some people will take this up as a good practice.”

Kamineni said, “We have to work together.” While India was less affected than many other countries, it has a large population and “we have a responsibility to it,” she added.