India Inc's brush with POSH: A telling story of gaps in enforcement

Information technology, financial services, and metals and mining have emerged as the top three sectors in this analysis. POSH complaints grew from 285 in FY20 to 574 in FY25 in the information technology sector; 252 to 536 in the financial services sector; and 52 to 99 in metals and mining firms during the same period. “In the IT sector, cases tend to be higher as employees often work and interact in close proximity, which can sometimes lead to friction in workplace culture. In the financial sector, complaints frequently arise from sales teams, where the work environment is often described as highly testosterone-driven, which leads to such issues,” Bhushan said.