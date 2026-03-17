India Inc's ECB and FCCB intent hit new FY26 high in January 2026

Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise a total of $5.33 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in January 2026—the highest amount recorded so far in the current financial year (FY26).

According to RBI data, $4.18 billion was proposed through the automatic route and $1.15 billion through the approval route.

Among the prominent firms filing intent in January was Microsoft Corporation (India), which is seeking to raise $726.8 million for working capital or general corporate purposes. ONGC Videsh also filed a proposal to raise $600 million for refinancing of earlier ECBs. VEH Green Energy Private Ltd is seeking to raise $174 million for a new project from other commercial banks.

A leading NBFC, Muthoot Finance, has sought to raise $600 million for on-lending or sub-lending activities. Piramal Finance is seeking to raise $150 million for five years and another $200 million for five years and two months for on-lending or sub-lending activities from multilateral financial institutions. HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is looking to raise $100 million from other commercial banks for on-lending or sub-lending purposes, with a tenor of three years. Another leading NBFC, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, has also sought to raise $150 million for on-lending or sub-lending from an Indian commercial bank branch abroad for a period of three years. PNB Housing Finance Ltd has also sought to raise $100 million for infrastructure development for a period of five years from a multilateral financial institution.