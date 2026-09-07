India Inc's ECB, FCCB borrowing intent rises to $7.70 billion in July

Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $7.696 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in July 2026, up from $6.09 billion in June.

Of the total, $6.91 billion worth of proposals were under the automatic route, while $780 million was approved under the special route, RBI data showed.

Among the prominent firms that filed their intent in July was Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, which plans to raise nearly $712 million from a foreign equity holder for three years. RRP Electronics Ltd plans to raise $650 million from a non-resident financial institution for five years to import capital goods.

ONGC Videsh plans to raise $325 million through a financial institution in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) for overseas investment for five years. Continuum Green Energy plans to raise $455.53 million from a financial institution in IFSC for five years to refinance rupee loans. Avaada Ventures plans to raise $350 million from a financial institution in IFSC for four years to refinance rupee loans, while Nuclear Power Corporation of India is looking to raise $100 million from a financial institution in IFSC for five years and two months for a new project. Among NBFCs, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) plans to raise $500 million for on-lending and sub-lending activities and $228.5 million to refinance rupee loans. It is also looking to raise $200 million from a financial institution in IFSC for five years and $126.18 million and $500 million separately from financial institutions in IFSC for five years each to refinance rupee loans. The $228.5 million borrowing is planned from a foreign government-owned development financial institution for 11 years and nine months.

Tata Capital is looking to raise $500 million from international capital markets for three years and six months to refinance rupee loans, while IIFL Finance plans to raise $300 million for four years for on-lending and sub-lending activities. Power Finance Corporation seeks to raise $300 million from international capital markets for three years for general corporate purposes. Capri Global plans to raise $300 million for three years and three months for on-lending or sub-lending, while Godrej Finance plans to raise $200 million from a financial institution in IFSC for three years and one month for similar activities. Air India plans to raise $339.75 million under special permission from a non-resident financial institution for three years for general corporate purposes and another $134.35 million from a leasing company for 12 years to import capital goods.