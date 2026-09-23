India is on track to hit 100GW wind energy target by 2030: Suzlon's Tanti

India remains largely on track to achieve its 100 GW wind energy target by 2030, provided the country accelerates power grid expansion and maintains a steady pipeline of project auctions, Suzlon Group co-founder Girish Tanti said on Wednesday.

The statement assumes significance in view of India's ambitious target of 500 GW of renewable energy (including 100 GW of wind) by 2030.

Talking to PTI at WindEnergy 2026 in Hamburg, Tanti said the biggest dampener for renewable energy development in the country is grid readiness.

He is of the view that the electricity transmission grid build-up (development) time is about five years, which is commensurate with traditional (thermal or hydro projects).

It takes roughly five to six years to set up thermal or hydro power projects.Thus, in India, grid development takes place accordingly. The grid development or build-up time needs to be reduced to 12 to 18 months to match renewable energy capacity addition in the country. A solar or wind project's build-up or development time is no more than two years. He also pointed to the curtailment of renewable energy due to lack of grid readiness in the country. "We should bridge this gap in the build-up time for development of grid infrastructure," he added. The second issue flagged by Tanti is the continuity in bids for wind energy projects in light of the 100 GW target by 2030.

He said bidding momentum in India has to continue, not just till 2030 but also beyond, to realise the Viksit Bharat by 2047 Vision. "We should not get discouraged by delay in signing power purchase agreement," he added. "As an industry, we have visibility of about 85 GW (wind energy capacity) before 2030 to be commissioned. And we still have about 5 years, and I think other bids are also coming out," Tanti said. India has the potential to hit almost 10 per cent of global supply potential (wind energy equipment) in India, he pointed out. India exported about 4 GW of wind energy equipment in 2025, whereas its manufacturing capacity is 24 GW, including all major components.