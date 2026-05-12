India joins weight-loss drug race, but affordability remains a concern

For all the optimism around next-generation obesity therapies, analysts caution that India is still likely to trail the US and Europe in approvals. Leyla Hasanzadeh, research analyst for health economics and market access at GlobalData, said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has become more flexible in recent years, particularly where extensive global data already exists.But even with regulatory waivers, launch timelines in India are expected to lag major developed markets.“India will almost certainly lag behind US/EU launch timing,”