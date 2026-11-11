Land deals fall 23% in 9M 2026 as developers shift towards JDAs: Anarock

Land acquisitions by real estate developers moderated in the first nine months of 2026 (9M CY2026), amid rising land costs and concerns over project viability, according to a report by realty consultancy Anarock Research & Advisory.

However, joint development agreements (JDAs) gained a larger share of transactions, the report added.

Both the number of transactions and the total acreage acquired declined year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with India recording 76 land deals spanning around 1,445 acres in January-September 2026. This compares with 99 deals covering nearly 3,292 acres in the corresponding period last year.

This reflects a 23 per cent decline in the number of deals and a 56 per cent fall in the total acreage acquired.

According to Anarock, the moderation comes after three years of expansion, with developers becoming more selective about land acquisitions. Mayank Saksena, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), land services at Anarock group, said developers were adopting a more cautious and selective acquisition strategy. “With project economics becoming more important, developers are increasingly turning to JDAs with existing landowners. These are distinct from joint ventures (JVs), where developers partner other developers who have constrained ability to complete projects,” he said. Under JDAs, developers partner with existing landowners to access land and develop projects without having to acquire it outright. Of the 76 land deals recorded in 9M CY2026, 19 or 25 per cent, were JDAs.

The share of JDA transactions increased from around 12 per cent in 2022 to 25 per cent in 9M 2026. The number of such transactions also increased from 10 in 2022 to 30 in 2025. Further, such deals involving land parcels of 50 acres or more fell to just 5 during 9M CY2026, from 12 in the corresponding period last year. In terms of area, acreage also declined from around 2,398 acres to 588 acres. Meanwhile, the report showed that established metropolitan markets remained key destinations for land acquisitions, but larger land parcels were increasingly being acquired in Tier-II and Tier-III markets.