India leads steel demand growth as global outlook weakens: Report

In developing economies excluding China, steel demand growth is expected to moderate to 2.5 per cent in 2026 from around 5 per cent in recent years. This slowdown is primarily due to the contraction in the Middle East and a temporary easing in ASEAN economies following strong growth in 2025.
The developed world is expected to see a gradual recovery, with steel demand projected to grow 1.0 per cent in 2026 and 2.3 per cent in 2027, marking a turnaround after three consecutive years of decline. All major developed economies, including the European Union, the United States, Japan, and Korea, are expected to record positive growth in 2027.