India may cap soda ash imports for two years to shield domestic producers

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended quantitative restrictions on soda ash imports for two years, citing the threat of serious injury to domestic manufacturers following a sharp rise in overseas shipments.

The recommendation, made in its final findings released last week, proposes an annual import quota of 754,992 tonnes in the first year and 792,740 tonnes in the second. The second-year quota is 5 per cent higher, providing for progressive liberalisation of the restrictions. The proposal awaits government approval.

According to the document on DGTR's final findings, the investigation followed an application by the Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI), on behalf of DCW Limited, GHCL Limited, Nirma Limited, RSPL Limited, and Tata Chemicals Limited . The association had sought quantitative restrictions for four years.

What did DGTR find? DGTR found that soda ash imports rose 89 per cent in 2023-24 and remained at nearly twice their 2022-23 level. Imports increased from 517,653 tonnes in 2022-23 to 979,996 tonnes in 2023-24. Annualised imports for January-September 2025 were estimated at about 1.01 million tonnes. The authority noted that producers remained profitable, domestic production and sales had recovered, capacity utilisation had improved and employment was at its highest level. However, it concluded that serious injury was clearly imminent, given the scale and persistence of imports and the pressure on prices and returns. Between 2022-23 and the most recent period examined, Indian demand increased by 580,857 tonnes. Domestic industry sales grew by only 86,486 tonnes, while imports accounted for 494,371 tonnes, or about 85 per cent of the additional demand.

DGTR also found that landed import prices had fallen 39 per cent over the period, while domestic selling prices declined 34 per cent. The domestic industry's cost of sales fell by 18 per cent. Its profitability indicators, including profit before tax, cash profit, profit before interest and tax, and return on capital employed, weakened after 2023-24. Return on capital employed fell to an index of 71 against a base of 100 in 2020-21. The proposed quotas have been distributed among supplying countries. The US has been allocated 159,388 tonnes in the first year, followed by Turkey at 128,697 tonnes, Iran and the UAE together at 110,948 tonnes, Kenya at 121,847 tonnes, and the European Union at 117,179 tonnes. Russia and China have been allocated 70,289 tonnes and 46,487 tonnes, respectively. The quotas will be divided into quarterly tranches.

The restrictions would cover both natural and synthetic soda ash, in light and dense forms. Imports from certain developing countries that meet the applicable thresholds, as well as eligible imports under the Advance Authorisation Scheme for physical exports, are among the proposed exemptions. DGTR cited changes in trade flows, including weaker demand in Europe following the Russia-Ukraine war , the availability of additional US capacity and falling export prices, which increased the pressure on the Indian market. Soda ash is an important input for glass, detergents, sodium silicate and chemicals. User industries warned that import restrictions could affect availability, raise costs and disrupt production. The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals told the investigation that the restrictions were unlikely to adversely affect users, citing domestic capacity and planned additions. DGTR accepted that the measure was in the public interest, while providing for exemptions and monitoring of supply.