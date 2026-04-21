Why India must ramp up coal gasification as part of its energy strategy

Another major bottleneck, according to Verma, is the slow and fragmented approval process, particularly for environmental and forest clearances. Projects across the gasification value chain, from coal mining to gas processing and transportation, often face significant delays due to multiple agencies and overlapping regulations. "To overcome this, a streamlined single-window clearance system is critical. This system should integrate approvals across environmental, forest, and industrial regulators, set strict timelines for decision-making, ensure transparency and accountability, and balance speed with environmental safeguards," Verma said, adding that a tightly managed single-window mechanism would significantly reduce project delays and accelerate capacity addition.