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India must replicate Apple story many times over: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Gauba

At the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, Rajiv Gauba said India must move from "prohibited unless permitted" to "permitted unless prohibited" to deepen reforms

Rajiv Gauba, Member of NITI Aayog
Rajiv Gauba, Member of NITI Aayog | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 1:49 PM IST
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India needs a change in mindset at all levels to push the next phase of reforms and become a more attractive destination for global investment, Rajiv Gauba, Member of NITI Aayog, said at the CII Annual Business Summit 2026.
 
Speaking on India’s reform agenda, Gauba said the country had the advantages of a demographic dividend and strong digital infrastructure, but it needs to present itself as an attractive proposition for global investments
 
Gauba said, “India has the ambition, but we must introspect if we have taken full advantage of these ambitions. We should be able to replicate the Apple story multiple times over”.
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Topics :Indian EconomyNiti AayogSkill TraininggrowthBS Web Reports

First Published: May 12 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

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