India needs ₹15 trillion investment to add 91 GW nuclear capacity by 2047

India will require an investment of ₹15 trillion to add 91 gigawatt of nuclear capacity by 2047, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad said on Wednesday.

Along with the estimated investment to add 91 GW by 2047 to reach the 100 GW target, the country also requires deep private sector participation, he said.

Speaking at the CEA brainstorming event on 'Making Indian Power Sector AI Enabled', Prasad said the present installed nuclear capacity of India stands at around 8.8 gigawatt (GW).

Noting that nuclear energy is a stable source of power, he said India is expected to see 22 GW of nuclear capacity by 2030-31.