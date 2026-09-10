India needs patient capital to boost small hydro projects: MNRE Secretary

The country needs to develop a mechanism to generate and escalate alerts in cases of undue delays in the development of small hydropower projects, even as the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has assured timely clearances, S K Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event on small hydropower here, he highlighted the long lead time in starting hydropower projects as a key challenge in their development, noting that delays in obtaining forest, environment and right-of-way clearances adversely impact timely project execution.

"Emphasising the need to improve the bankability of small hydropower projects, the secretary said that their unique cash-flow profile necessitates access to long-term patient capital," the ministry said in a statement.

Sarangi also urged the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) to take the lead in working with banks and multilateral development institutions, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank, to facilitate greater availability of patient capital for project developers. Speaking at the same event, Minister of State (MoS) for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said India’s small hydro potential currently stands at 21 gigawatts (GW) across 7,100 sites, of which only about 5.2 GW has been harnessed, noting that this represents a huge opportunity for development. Naik highlighted the government’s proposed Small Hydro Power Development Scheme for the period 2026-27 to 2030-31, with an outlay of ₹2,584.60 crore and a target of 1,500 MW of new small hydropower capacity.