India needs to rethink IPO norms for biotech start-ups: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has called for a rethink of India’s IPO framework, arguing that current listing norms are ill-suited to the realities of biotechnology innovation.

Speaking in Bengaluru, she pointed out that biotech firms typically spend a decade or more in research and clinical trials before generating revenue, making it difficult for them to meet India’s requirement of a proven revenue track record. “We don’t have listing norms that allow companies to list as pre-revenue or even pre-clinical companies,” she said.

Contrasting this with global markets, she added, “In the US, you can do all this. In India, SEBI requires three years of revenue track record. How does a clinical-stage biotech ever meet that?”